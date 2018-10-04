Froedtert South plans hospital and medical office in Mount Pleasant

Advocate Aurora, Ascension also planning nearby projects

October 04, 2018, 2:12 PM

Froedtert South plans to build a two-story hospital and four-story medical office building in Mount Pleasant.

A rendering of the Froedtert South hospital at full build out. Rendering: Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The buildings are planned for a 41-acre parcel located on the northwest corner of Highway 20 and Highway V, according to documents submitted to the village.

Initial plans call for a two-story, 65-bed hospital, with the option to expand to four stories and 98 beds in the future

Services at the proposed hospital could include general acute care medical and surgical, intensive care, obstetrical, pediatric, emergency, acute and chronic dialysis, cancer care, imaging, rehabilitation and education services, according to the plans. 

Froedtert South also plans to build a freestanding 50,000-square foot medical office building that would provide physician space and other outpatient services.

The health care organization could build additional medical office buildings on the property, depending on future demand, according to its plans.

The development is part of a new multi-use business park northwest of Highways 20 and Highway V developed by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate.

The Froedtert South project comes on the heels of two other health care projects being planned in Mount Pleasant by its competitors. 

Advocate Aurora Health unveiled plans in May to build a $250 million health care development, which will include a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on a 96-acre site northeast of I-94 and Highway 20.

Ascension Wisconsin in August said it plans to build a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant. The 83,000-square-foot medical center is planned for the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Highway H in Racine County.

Froedtert South is affiliated with, but independent from, Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health. The Froedtert South brand emerged last year as a partnership between Froedtert Health and the former United Hospital System. It currently operates Kenosha Medical Center and St. Catherine’s Medical Center campus in Pleasant Prairie.

Froedtert South officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don't buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

