Froedtert plans new West Bend health center

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network plans to build a new 100,000-square-foot health center in West Bend that will replace its existing facility.

The Wauwatosa-based health system said it plans to build a three-story health center on the southeast end of the existing West Bend Health Center campus at 1700 W. Paradise Drive.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer, pending city approval. The existing facility will remain open and operational while the new building is under construction.

The new health center is slated to open in early 2020, at which point the former center will be removed.

“This new health center is designed to make our patients feel comfortable from the moment they step inside,” said John Schreiber, president of Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians. “It will also better support technology and care processes that have developed since the West Bend Health Center was built in 1990 and position us well for future advancements.”

The facility will be anchored by primary care physicians and other providers in family and internal medicine. It will also have space for new services, including urgent care, occupational medicine, pain management and an orthopedic sports and spine center. Rehabilitation and sports medicine services, which are currently offered at several local sites, will be expanded and centralized at the health center campus, Froedtert said.

Other services will include endocrinology, dermatology, ophthalmology and pediatrics, a retail optical shop, and on-site lab and medical imaging services. A pharmacy with drive-through service is also planned for the center.

Froedtert plans to relocate some existing services. Dermatology and pediatric services will be relocated from the St. Joseph’s Health Center, 3200 Pleasant Valley Road, to the new building, while gastroenterology, ENT/audiology, nephrology, neurology and rheumatology services will move from the current West Bend Health Center to St. Joseph’s Health Center.

The West Bend Surgery Center will move to a newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at St. Joseph’s Hospital.