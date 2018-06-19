Froedtert & MCW to operate Potawatomi workplace health clinic

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has selected Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to operate and staff a workplace health clinic at its Milwaukee hotel and casino.

The clinic, which is slated to open this fall inside Potawatomi 1721 W. Canal St. building, will provide health services at no charge to all employees.

The clinic will be available to all of Potawatomi’s 2,500 employees, about 65 percent of whom live in the city of Milwaukee.

Rodney Ferguson, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, said the new clinic will provide improved access to health care for his employees.

“Potawatomi Hotel & Casino takes pride in the benefits package we offer our 2,500-plus team members – a package including robust medical and dental plans, a generous 401(k) match and much more,” said Ferguson. “By adding a clinic, that benefits package grows even stronger.”

Froedtert & MCW Workforce Health, a provider of wellness programs and health care services for employers, will operate and staff the clinic. Advanced practice nurse practitioners and physician assistants will see patients and diagnose and treat non-emergency minor illnesses such as sore throats, earaches, sinus and urinary tract infections, flu symptoms and skin rashes. The clinic will also offer lab tests, vaccinations, physicals, routine prescriptions, preventive care visits and wellness coaching.

Potawatomi’s program also will include occupational health and safety services.

“More and more employers are recognizing the value of a comprehensive approach to workforce health,” said Patti Kneiser, vice president of employer services for Froedtert Health. “Providing the right care at the right time and place is an effective way to keep people healthy, improve productivity and manage costs. And employees love the convenience.”

Froedtert & MCW Workforce Health currently provides workplace clinics for Associated Banc-Corp., Greenfield School District, Hatco Corp., Palermo Villa, Inc., the City of Milwaukee and City of Wauwatosa.