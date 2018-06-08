Froedtert & MCW opening health clinic for LGBTQ patients

June 08, 2018, 12:51 PM

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network plans to open a new health clinic at its Wauwatosa academic medical center campus that will offer comprehensive primary and preventative care to the LGBTQ community.

The clinic, which will be located in existing space on the Froedtert Hospital campus, is scheduled to open in July.

The health network said the Froedtert & MCW Inclusion Health Clinic will be the first in the state to offer an outpatient program tailored to the full range of health care needs of the LGBTQ community. The clinic will be staffed by MCW physicians, as well as advanced practice and registered nurses who have experience caring for LGBTQ patients, Froedtert & MCW said.

“The Inclusion Health Clinic demonstrates our deep belief that everyone deserves care that is culturally responsive, respectful and equitable,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “For us, diversity and inclusion is a commitment to not only do what is right in terms of health care delivery for our patients, but also a commitment to the future as we work to transform health care and connect all communities to the best of academic medicine.”

Jacobson said the health network’s decision to establish the clinic was based on research studies indicating that culturally-competent care can encourage members of the LGBTQ population to seek medical treatment, which helps address health disparities.

Froedtert Hospital.

