Froedtert Hospital president to chair Milwaukee Health Care Partnership

Consortium working to improve health care for underserved populations

by

August 13, 2018, 12:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/froedtert-hospital-president-to-chair-milwaukee-health-care-partnership/

Froedtert Hospital president Cathy Buck has begun a two-year term as chair of the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, a public-private consortium working to improve health care for underserved populations in Milwaukee County.

Cathy Buck

The position was previously held by Travis Andersen, south region president for Ascension Wisconsin.

“As chair, I look forward to growing greater awareness among health care and civic leaders about the powerful strategies the partnership’s members are employing – individually and collectively – to tackle some of Milwaukee’s most challenging health care needs,” Buck said.

Buck will work with Joy Tapper, executive director of the partnership, on the consortium’s strategic priorities, which include improving health outcomes, reducing disparities and lowering the total cost of care.

Since forming in 2007, the partnership said it has helped thousands of uninsured individuals find coverage, increased capacity at safety net clinics and increased access to affordable medications. Nearly half of Milwaukee County’s population is considered medically vulnerable and 33 percent of residents are covered by a Medicaid program, according to the partnership.

“Cathy’s career has been distinguished by her leadership in quality improvement,” Tapper said. “Her experience will help guide our collaborative work to expand access to primary care and specialty services, including behavioral health and dental services for vulnerable populations in our community.”

Members of the partnership include Ascension Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital and Health System, Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin; Milwaukee’s five federally qualified health centers including Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Outreach Community Health Centers, Progressive Community Health Centers, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers; and the city, county and state health departments.

Froedtert Hospital president Cathy Buck has begun a two-year term as chair of the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, a public-private consortium working to improve health care for underserved populations in Milwaukee County.

Cathy Buck

The position was previously held by Travis Andersen, south region president for Ascension Wisconsin.

“As chair, I look forward to growing greater awareness among health care and civic leaders about the powerful strategies the partnership’s members are employing – individually and collectively – to tackle some of Milwaukee’s most challenging health care needs,” Buck said.

Buck will work with Joy Tapper, executive director of the partnership, on the consortium’s strategic priorities, which include improving health outcomes, reducing disparities and lowering the total cost of care.

Since forming in 2007, the partnership said it has helped thousands of uninsured individuals find coverage, increased capacity at safety net clinics and increased access to affordable medications. Nearly half of Milwaukee County’s population is considered medically vulnerable and 33 percent of residents are covered by a Medicaid program, according to the partnership.

“Cathy’s career has been distinguished by her leadership in quality improvement,” Tapper said. “Her experience will help guide our collaborative work to expand access to primary care and specialty services, including behavioral health and dental services for vulnerable populations in our community.”

Members of the partnership include Ascension Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital and Health System, Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin; Milwaukee’s five federally qualified health centers including Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Outreach Community Health Centers, Progressive Community Health Centers, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers; and the city, county and state health departments.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm