Froedtert Health buys LifeCare Hospitals building in Waukesha for $30.6 million

Hospital will continue to operate at Golf Road location under lease with Froedtert

by

January 17, 2018, 12:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/froedtert-health-buys-lifecare-hospitals-building-in-waukesha-for-30-6-million/

Froedtert Health has purchased the LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin building in Waukesha for $30.6 million, according to state records.

Froedtert Health bought the property at 2400 Golf Road from HCRI Wisconsin Properties, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio. HCRI Properties is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

Froedtert spokesperson Kathy Sieja said the Wauwatosa-based health care system has not acquired LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin and that LifeCare will continue to independently operate its hospital at the Waukesha location under a lease with Froedtert.

The 75,000-square-foot specialty hospital treats medically complex and critically ill patients who require extended acute care hospitalization.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has operated its 7,800-square-foot Lake Country Surgery Center, located adjacent to the hospital, since it opened in 2016. Froedtert & MCW will continue to operate the outpatient surgery center, Sieja said.

“Froedtert Health has no additional plans for the Golf Road site at this time,” Sieja said.

Froedtert Health has purchased the LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin building in Waukesha for $30.6 million, according to state records.

Froedtert Health bought the property at 2400 Golf Road from HCRI Wisconsin Properties, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio. HCRI Properties is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

Froedtert spokesperson Kathy Sieja said the Wauwatosa-based health care system has not acquired LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin and that LifeCare will continue to independently operate its hospital at the Waukesha location under a lease with Froedtert.

The 75,000-square-foot specialty hospital treats medically complex and critically ill patients who require extended acute care hospitalization.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has operated its 7,800-square-foot Lake Country Surgery Center, located adjacent to the hospital, since it opened in 2016. Froedtert & MCW will continue to operate the outpatient surgery center, Sieja said.

“Froedtert Health has no additional plans for the Golf Road site at this time,” Sieja said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am