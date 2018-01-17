Froedtert Health buys LifeCare Hospitals building in Waukesha for $30.6 million

Froedtert Health has purchased the LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin building in Waukesha for $30.6 million, according to state records.
Froedtert Health bought the property at 2400 Golf Road from HCRI Wisconsin Properties, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio. HCRI Properties is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.
Froedtert spokesperson Kathy Sieja said the Wauwatosa-based health care system has not acquired LifeCare Hospitals of Wisconsin and that LifeCare will continue to independently operate its hospital at the Waukesha location under a lease with Froedtert.
The 75,000-square-foot specialty hospital treats medically complex and critically ill patients who require extended acute care hospitalization.
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has operated its 7,800-square-foot Lake Country Surgery Center, located adjacent to the hospital, since it opened in 2016. Froedtert & MCW will continue to operate the outpatient surgery center, Sieja said.
“Froedtert Health has no additional plans for the Golf Road site at this time,” Sieja said.
