Froedtert bought former Wisconsin Heart Hospital for $25 million

Froedtert Health purchased the former Wisconsin Heart Hospital property in Wauwatosa for $25 million, according to state records.

The Wauwatosa-based health system announced earlier this week its acquisition of the shuttered hospital at 10000 W. Bluemound Road from Ascension Wisconsin.

Specific plans for the site, a 7.6-acre campus located about a mile from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin’s academic medical center campus, haven’t been determined yet.

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare closed the hospital in 2016, shortly after the health system became part of Ascension Wisconsin.

The 30-bed campus, which opened in 2004 as a joint venture of the Covenant Helathcare System and a coalition of physicians and private investors, cost $44 million to build. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare bought out its partners in 2006 and became sole owner of the Heart Hospital.

Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health, said the acquisition of the property was driven by the increased demand for services at the health system’s flagship hospital. She said Froedtert has been using various tactics at its hospitals to alleviate capacity constraints, including adding access points for urgent and emergency care.