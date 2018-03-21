Former Humana exec Kristine Seymour joins Michael Best Strategies

Kristine Seymour, a former Humana Inc. executive who previously oversaw the company’s commercial health insurance business in Wisconsin, has joined Michael Best Strategies as a partner at the firm.

Seymour will work with the health care team of the consulting firm, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. She will be based out of its Waukesha office.

Seymour was president of Humana’s Wisconsin and Michigan market from 2005 until 2014, when her title changed to regional vice president of market development for Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Humana officials confirmed in November that Seymour would be leaving her position to pursue other opportunities.

At Michael Best Strategies, Seymour will work with health care clients “to optimize their business strategy, evaluate potential mergers and expansions, and discover alternate distribution and product strategies,” the firm said in a news release.

“Kristine is a dynamic strategist and innovator and has the ability to drive solutions and grow an organization,” said Rob Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies. “She has a wonderful entrepreneurial spirit and will be a great addition to our Business and Community Solutions team, particularly as it relates to health care, health insurance, and health care and medical device startups.”

Prior to working for Humana, Seymour was executive vice president of the employee benefit group at Milwaukee insurance consultant Willis, formerly HRH and Frank F. Haack & Associates. She also previously led sales, operations, underwriting, product development and compliance for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin.

At Michael Best Strategies, Seymour will focus on how to differentiate clients in a highly competitive marketplace and “help lay the groundwork to deliver effective health care solutions to consumers and employers,” the firm said.

“The health care marketplace is changing daily and I am thrilled to join an organization that is on the cutting edge of innovation around the health care arena,” Seymour said.