Fitness center planned for 84South in Greenfield

A 25,000-square-foot fitness center is in the works for the 84South mixed-use development in Greenfield, according to plans submitted to the city.

An unidentified fitness tenant will occupy the two-story building, which will be located just west of the new Steinhafels store.

City officials, who released renderings of the project, are not releasing any further details. Scott Yauck, president and CEO of Cobalt Partners, who developed 84South, could not be reached for comment.

A commercial real estate source said the tenant is a user that will be new to the Milwaukee market. Rinka Chung Architecture is designing the fitness center.

If that is the case, this would mean another new fitness user in the metro Milwaukee area.

Chanhassen, Minn.-based Life Time Inc. will enter the Wisconsin market with a 125,000-square-foot facility at The Corridor mixed-use development along I-94, west of Calhoun Road, in Brookfield.

Other recent newcomers to the market have included Cyclebar, which has locations in Brookfield and Mequon and is planning to expand as well as iLoveKickboxing, IM=X Pilates, 9Round, Barre District and Orange Theory Fitness.

Long-time fitness chain, The Wisconsin Athletic Club has also been looking to expand, according to commercial real estate firm Founders3.

The Greenfield plan commission will review site plans for the 84South fitness center on Tuesday.