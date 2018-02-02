Drug treatment center planned in Pewaukee

Meridian Behavioral Health, a New Brighton, Minnesota-based provider of behavioral health services, plans to convert a former nursing home facility in Pewaukee into an in-patient drug treatment center.

According to plans submitted to the village, Meridian Behavioral Health plans to open a 120-bed chemical dependency treatment center at 321 Riverside Drive. The 77,000-square-foot facility formerly housed River Hills West Health Care Center, a 175-bed nursing home that closed in 2016.

The new drug treatment center would have 110 employees and would be open 24 hours a day, according to the plans. A public hearing for the proposed facility will be held on Feb. 8.

The largest provider of behavioral health services in Minnesota, Meridian has 30 locations in five states, including Minnesota, North Dakota, Maryland, Vermont and Louisiana, according to its website. The health care provider said it continues to open new campuses nationwide as the country experiences a drug addiction crisis.

It is the latest provider looking to enter the southeastern Wisconsin market.

CleanSlate Centers, a national operator of opioid and alcohol addiction treatment centers, recently opened outpatient centers in Glendale and Waukesha, and is eyeing more locations in Kenosha, Racine and South Milwaukee.