Dohmen Co. launches Wisconsin’s first public benefit corporation

Dohmen Constellations will focus on closing the health equity gap

by

February 28, 2018, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/dohmen-co-launches-wisconsins-first-public-benefit-corporation/

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. announced today the launch of a new public benefit corporation, Dohmen Constellations.

Cynthia LaConte

The newest subsidiary in The Dohmen Co. portfolio of life sciences and health industry companies is Wisconsin’s first benefit corporation, following newly-enacted state legislation that’s paved the way for the new category of corporation. Designed as a way to pair profit-making with social consciousness, benefit corporations are for-profit entities that seek to create a “general public benefit.”

Dohmen Constellations, located at 215 Water St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, will focus on closing the health equity gap through social business investment. The company said it will invest in “a portfolio of businesses whose primary purpose is to create a social return on investment while also being self-sustainable.”

“This means Dohmen Constellations will not only focus on traditional metrics like the financial performance of its businesses, but it will also aim to reverse the growing trend of economic inequity by shifting profits from shareholders to its employees,” the company said in an announcement Wednesday.

Representatives with the Dohmen Co. declined to provide more information about the new company on Wednesday.

The Dohmen Co. pushed for the creation of public benefit corporation legislation in Wisconsin, which Gov. Scott Walker signed it into law in November. At that time, Wisconsin became the 34th state to enact such legislation.

“For over a year we’ve championed legislative efforts to make this legal status available to companies in Wisconsin, so we’re thrilled to be Wisconsin’s first benefit corporation,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of The Dohmen Company. “Dohmen Constellations is reimagining business as a catalyst to build healthy communities, and our B-Corp status tells the world this isn’t a byproduct of our work, it’s the reason we exist.”

The Dohmen Co. has three other entities under its umbrella: health care innovation investment arm Dohmen Investment Group, health care nonprofit Dohmen Company Foundation and health care technology platform developer Red Arrow.

The Dohmen Co. announced last week that it has agreed to sell its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners.

Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. announced today the launch of a new public benefit corporation, Dohmen Constellations.

Cynthia LaConte

The newest subsidiary in The Dohmen Co. portfolio of life sciences and health industry companies is Wisconsin’s first benefit corporation, following newly-enacted state legislation that’s paved the way for the new category of corporation. Designed as a way to pair profit-making with social consciousness, benefit corporations are for-profit entities that seek to create a “general public benefit.”

Dohmen Constellations, located at 215 Water St. in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, will focus on closing the health equity gap through social business investment. The company said it will invest in “a portfolio of businesses whose primary purpose is to create a social return on investment while also being self-sustainable.”

“This means Dohmen Constellations will not only focus on traditional metrics like the financial performance of its businesses, but it will also aim to reverse the growing trend of economic inequity by shifting profits from shareholders to its employees,” the company said in an announcement Wednesday.

Representatives with the Dohmen Co. declined to provide more information about the new company on Wednesday.

The Dohmen Co. pushed for the creation of public benefit corporation legislation in Wisconsin, which Gov. Scott Walker signed it into law in November. At that time, Wisconsin became the 34th state to enact such legislation.

“For over a year we’ve championed legislative efforts to make this legal status available to companies in Wisconsin, so we’re thrilled to be Wisconsin’s first benefit corporation,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of The Dohmen Company. “Dohmen Constellations is reimagining business as a catalyst to build healthy communities, and our B-Corp status tells the world this isn’t a byproduct of our work, it’s the reason we exist.”

The Dohmen Co. has three other entities under its umbrella: health care innovation investment arm Dohmen Investment Group, health care nonprofit Dohmen Company Foundation and health care technology platform developer Red Arrow.

The Dohmen Co. announced last week that it has agreed to sell its Dohmen Life Science Services business to Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners and New York City-based JLL Partners.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm