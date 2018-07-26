Dental clinic, retail building planned near Meijer in Waukesha

Heartland Dental, an Effingham, Illinois-based dental support organization, plans to open a freestanding dental clinic on an outlot of the Meijer supercenter in Waukesha.

The single-story 4,280-square-foot building is planned for a site near Sunset Drive and Tenny Avenue, according to plan commission documents. It would be located on the same site as a planned 3,720-square-foot two-tenant retail building. Interplan, LLC, an Orlando-based firm, is the developer of both buildings.

The clinic and retail buildings are planned for an outlot between the Meijer gas station and Panda Express restaurant, in front of the Meijer store. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer opened its 192,000-square-foot Waukesha location in 2016.

The plan commission considered the final site plan for both buildings on Wednesday.

The dental clinic is expected to have two doctors and 12 employees, according to Jason Benline, development analyst with Heartland Dental.

Heartland Dental opened a dental clinic near Grafton’s Meijer store in 2016.