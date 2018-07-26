Dental clinic, retail building planned near Meijer in Waukesha

Planned for outlot in front of 192,000-square-foot superstore

by

July 26, 2018, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/dental-clinic-retail-building-planned-near-meijer-in-waukesha/

Heartland Dental, an Effingham, Illinois-based dental support organization, plans to open a freestanding dental clinic on an outlot of the Meijer supercenter in Waukesha.

Heartland Dental is planning a 4,280-square-foot dental clinic near East Sunset Drive and Tenny Avenue.

The single-story 4,280-square-foot building is planned for a site near Sunset Drive and Tenny Avenue, according to plan commission documents. It would be located on the same site as a planned 3,720-square-foot two-tenant retail building. Interplan, LLC, an Orlando-based firm, is the developer of both buildings.

The clinic and retail buildings are planned for an outlot between the Meijer gas station and Panda Express restaurant, in front of the Meijer store. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer opened its 192,000-square-foot Waukesha location in 2016.

The plan commission considered the final site plan for both buildings on Wednesday.

The dental clinic is expected to have two doctors and 12 employees, according to Jason Benline, development analyst with Heartland Dental.

Heartland Dental opened a dental clinic near Grafton’s Meijer store in 2016.

Heartland Dental, an Effingham, Illinois-based dental support organization, plans to open a freestanding dental clinic on an outlot of the Meijer supercenter in Waukesha.

Heartland Dental is planning a 4,280-square-foot dental clinic near East Sunset Drive and Tenny Avenue.

The single-story 4,280-square-foot building is planned for a site near Sunset Drive and Tenny Avenue, according to plan commission documents. It would be located on the same site as a planned 3,720-square-foot two-tenant retail building. Interplan, LLC, an Orlando-based firm, is the developer of both buildings.

The clinic and retail buildings are planned for an outlot between the Meijer gas station and Panda Express restaurant, in front of the Meijer store. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer opened its 192,000-square-foot Waukesha location in 2016.

The plan commission considered the final site plan for both buildings on Wednesday.

The dental clinic is expected to have two doctors and 12 employees, according to Jason Benline, development analyst with Heartland Dental.

Heartland Dental opened a dental clinic near Grafton’s Meijer store in 2016.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm