Community Memorial Hospital ranked first among nation’s complex teaching medical centers

Vizient study compared safety, timeliness, effectiveness and equity

by

October 09, 2018, 12:16 PM

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital ranked first among the nation’s complex teaching medical centers in an annual study released by Texas-based Vizient, Inc.

Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.

Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls received a Bernard A. Birnbaum Quality Leadership Award, ranking first among 100 complex teaching medical centers participating in the annual Quality and Accountability Study conducted by Vizient, an alliance of academic medical centers and hospitals.

The study compares safety, timeliness, effectiveness, efficiency, equity and patient-centeredness among medical centers.

Community Memorial Hospital received high marks for its patients’ likelihood of surviving, avoiding complications, receiving reliable care regardless of condition or personal status, and communicating effectively with physicians and staff.

“This award underscores the growing capabilities of Community Memorial Hospital in the Froedtert & MCW academic health network, from providing highly specialized treatment options to training future doctors in our family medicine residency program,” said Teri Lux, president of Community Memorial Hospital. “Of all the health care quality rankings out there, Vizient is our health network’s ‘true north’ because it evaluates all care rather than just a certain subset of patients or conditions, and stringently compares us to peer organizations in areas that truly make a difference in improving health care quality.”

Other Wisconsin hospitals participating in the complex teaching medical center category were Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah and Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The highest-ranking complex teaching medical centers were:

  • Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital
  • The Chester County Hospital and Health System in West Chester, Pennsylvania
  • Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida
  • Beaumont Hospital – Grosse Pointe in Michigan
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston, Texas
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire
  • Beaumont Hospital – Trenton in Michigan

