Common Ground names new chief medical officer, CFO

Brookfield-based Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative has named a new chief financial officer and chief medical officer.

Tom Lawless, formerly vice president of information services and business analytics at the health insurance company, was promoted to CFO.

Lawless joined Common Ground in 2015 as director of financial analysis and planning, after spending much of his career with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the state’s Medical Assistance program. He brings expertise in data warehousing and analysis, financial analysis and forecasting, budgeting and resource planning to the position, according to an announcement from the company.

David Plocher, formerly chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, was hired as chief medical officer of Common Ground. Prior to working for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Plocher, a board-certified internist, spent 14 years at Ernst and Young.

Common Ground, a nonprofit, member-governed cooperative, provides health insurance to small businesses, nonprofits, individuals and families in eastern Wisconsin. Its products are available in 19 Wisconsin counties. The cooperative has navigated uncertainty in recent years as one of a few remaining health insurance co-ops that launched under a provision of the Affordable Care Act.