Common Ground names new chief administrative officer, COO

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative announced this week it has named a new chief operating officer and chief administrative officer, continuing a string of executive leadership changes at the Brookfield-based nonprofit health insurance cooperative.

It follows Common Ground’s announcement last week that Tom Lawless has been named its new chief financial officer and David Plocher is its new chief medical officer.

Toni Bonde has been named COO. Bonde was previously a senior health care consultant with Change Healthcare. She has more than 25 years of health care and insurance experience in the areas of operations and IT consulting, according to an announcement from the company.

Mark Xistris has been named CAO. Xistris was previously vice president of provider relations at Madison-based Wisconsin Physicians Services Health Insurance Corp. He has also worked for UW Health and Madison-based cooperative The Alliance. He currently serves on the board of directors for Access Community Health Centers.

Common Ground provides health insurance to small businesses, nonprofits, individuals and families in eastern Wisconsin. Its products are available in 19 Wisconsin counties.

The cooperative is one of a few remaining health insurance co-ops that launched under a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

Representatives with Common Ground were not immediately available Wednesday to comment on the leadership changes.