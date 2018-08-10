Common Ground Health Coop. hires former Aurora VP

Brian McDonald will oversee marketing and sales

by

August 10, 2018, 10:50 AM

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative has named Brian McDonald as its chief business development officer.

McDonald, who served as a senior vice president at Aurora Heath Care for a decade, will oversee marketing and sales at Common Ground.

Common Ground provides health insurance to those that have been traditionally underserved by health insurance companies, including individuals, small employers and non-profits.

McDonald said he is honored to serve the members of a non-profit, member-driven cooperative.

“Common Ground Healthcare is known for its steadfast commitment to its mission and its commitment to helping people navigate the complexities of health care,” McDonald said in a written statement. “I feel privileged to be a part of this organization’s future and I’m excited to think about where we will go next.”

Prior to his role at Aurora, McDonald held positions in the Milwaukee-based Jackson Harbor Group as well as regional health plans in Milwaukee and Madison.

McDonald started in his new role on Aug. 6.

