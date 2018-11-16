Club Pilates to move Mequon franchise to Spur 16 project

A franchisee for San Diego-based Club Pilates LLC will relocate its Mequon franchise location to Spur 16, project developer Shaffer Development LLC announced Thursday.

Club Pilates Mequon, which is currently located one block east of Spur 16 at the Mequon Town Center, will be part of a 5,000-square-foot public wellness center planned for the mixed-use development. It will be located adjacent to St. Paul Fish Company and Mequon Public Market, the project’s food and beverage anchors.

Franchisee Megan Sinnen opened Club Pilates in Mequon in 2014 as the company’s 16th location. Since then, Club Pilates has grown to operate over 360 studios nationwide, including locations in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

“Spur 16 is being built on the concept of community– people coming together to live, eat, drink, gather, and connect. What better setting for our Pilates family than this inclusive, welcoming, place, where the positive energy is already magnetic,” Sinnen said.

In addition to Club Pilates, the wellness center will house one other business, which will soon be announced. It will also include a yoga facility.

“The Spur 16 wellness center is a fantastic element of our development,” said Jenni Vetter, director of operations at Shaffer Development. “It gives our residents and the surrounding community a beautiful historic building to experience all that Mequon Club Pilates has to offer.”

The development also includes a club house space that will be available exclusively for those who reside at Spur 16. It will include a pool, gathering area with a community kitchen and event space and a workout facility with Peloton bike.

Spur 16’s 10,000-square-foot Mequon Public Market is 100 percent leased and is slated to open in early 2019, said Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development LLC. Its ten tenants include Anodyne Coffee, Purple Door Ice Cream, Screaming Tuna and Bavette La Boucherie.

Several of the development’s residential units have been pre-leased, and Shaffer is currently giving hard hat tours of its ten townhomes, which will be completed in January 2019. The commercial buildings at Spur 16 will open by year’s end, and 146 apartments in three buildings will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.