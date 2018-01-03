CleanSlate opens addiction treatment center in Waukesha

Second Wisconsin location for fast-growing addiction center operator

by

January 03, 2018, 1:28 PM

CleanSlate Centers, a national operator of opioid and alcohol addiction treatment centers, has opened a new outpatient center in Waukesha.

The new office-based center at 20611 Watertown Road began seeing patients last week, the company said.

CleanSlate, which was founded in 2009 in response to the country’s growing opioid problem, opened its first Wisconsin location at 377 W. River Woods Parkway in Glendale in July. The company has said it is considering additional sites in the Kenosha and Racine area, as well as South Milwaukee.

CleanSlate has expanded rapidly in recent years as a response to the shortage of doctors specializing in opioid addiction treatment, according to the company.

“Our goal at CleanSlate is to bring proven medication-assisted programs and medical teams uniquely trained to treat addiction to communities like Waukesha that are being devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Gregory Marotta, president and chief executive officer of CleanSlate Centers. “Medication-assisted treatment saves lives, as we’ve seen through successfully treating thousands of patients across the country in the communities that we serve.”

CleanSlate currently operates 33 centers across the country.

