Children’s to move outpatient orthopedic services to expanded Greenfield clinic

Hospital planning to expand Greenfield clinic by 20,000 square feet

October 08, 2018, 1:06 PM

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is planning to shift outpatient orthopedic services from its main hospital campus in Wauwatosa to an expanded clinic in Greenfield.

Rendering by Eppstein Uhen Architects

The Greenway Medical Complex at 3365 S. 103 St. will be expanded from 46,164 square feet to 66,214 square feet to accommodate the additional orthopedic services, according to a plan submitted to the city of Greenfield.

The existing Greenfield medical office building currently offers physical therapy and orthopedic services but the renovated and redeveloped building will allow for an expansion of those services.

In addition, an expanded audiology clinic and a new sports therapy gym and a teen health clinic will be added, according to plans.

The parking lot will also be expanded to add 58 stalls and the existing storm water retention pond will be expanded.

“The space at Greenfield is in response to more families choosing Children’s for sports medicine and orthopedic services,” said a Children’s spokesman. “The new clinic will also be more convenient for families with easier parking and less walking to exam rooms, which makes a difference with kids who are often partially immobilized because of injuries.”

Children’s Hospital plans to move into the expanded space in phases over 2019 and 2020.

The medical office building will also be rebranded as Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin | Greenfield Clinic.

The Greenfield Plan Commission will vote on architectural and rezoning plans Tuesday.

 

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

