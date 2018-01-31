Children’s Hospital receives $500,000 from nonprofit Gold in September

Will support finding new therapies for children with brain tumors



January 31, 2018, 12:30 PM

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has received a $500,000 grant from Delafield-based Gold in September Charitable Trust in support of finding new therapies for children with brain tumors.

It’s the first-ever impact grant issued by Gold in September, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin West Tower.

Gold in September, also known as G9, was founded in 2012 by Annie Bartosz, an 11-year old girl from Hartland, following the death of her twin brother to childhood cancer. G9 – which stands for gold and September, the designated color and month for childhood cancer – works to advance research initiatives to find safer and more effective cures for pediatric cancer patients.

“G9 is truly an agent of change in the area of childhood cancer,” said Peggy Troy, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “Children’s is committed to discovery and innovation, and we rely on support from partners like G9 to advance this research and find safer and more effective cures for children in the state of Wisconsin and across the country.”

The G9 Impact Grant will support the development of a pediatric glioma research program that will focus on translational research initiatives with the ultimate goal of developing new therapies for children with brain tumors.

“It is with great pride that the first-ever G9 Impact Grant be awarded to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin,” said Sarah Bartosz, president of Gold In September and Annie Bartosz’s mother. “As G9 aims to grow golden hope far and wide for children and families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, we are proud that the roots of our mission are firmly planted in Wisconsin.”

