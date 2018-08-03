Children’s Hospital planning connector building on Wauwatosa medical campus

Children’s Hospital and Health System is planning an ambulatory connector building between the hospital and the Children’s Clinics building on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa.

According to plans submitted to the Department of Natural Resources, the project would affect about four acres of the campus. The existing parking lot to the west of the Children’s Clinics building, located at 8915 W. Connell Court, would be reconfigured to accommodate the development, according to the plans.

A CHW spokesman on Friday declined to provide more details on the project, saying the health system is working through the permitting process.

Children’s Hospital is one of four MRMC member organizations that recently reached an agreement with Milwaukee County to purchase the county land they previously leased on the Wauwatosa campus. The other organizations to purchase land included BloodCenter of Wisconsin Blood Research Institute, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Officials overseeing the deal said the organizations’ ownership of the land will simplify management of the campus and expedite decision-making related to future development.

The MRMC has seen several new buildings and expansion projects in recent years. Earlier this year, the Medical College opened its Hub for Collaborative Medicine, a new eight-story, 320,000-square-foot office building in the center of campus.

Construction is ongoing for a four-floor expansion on top of Froedtert Hospital’s 12-story, 613,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, which opened in October 2015. The project is adding about 165,000 square feet of space to the center, which houses the health care network’s Transplant Center, Heart and Vascular Center and Surgical Specialties Clinic.