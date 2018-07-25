Children’s Hospital physicians to provide care at Ascension All Saints Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatric specialists will provide care at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, under a new agreement between the two health systems.

Ascension said the arrangement will allow Children’s pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists to be on site at All Saints Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing them to respond quickly to patients’ needs and provide education to parents.

The pediatric hospitalists will consult in the Ascension All Saints emergency department to help determine if children need to be admitted, order tests, review test results and handle other care needs while children are in the hospital.

“We’ve always had the utmost respect for these physicians, and we look forward to an even closer relationship to be able to treat more serious and complex conditions on site,” said Margaret Hennessy, pediatric department chairperson at Ascension All Saints.

Decisions regarding patient care will be made in partnership with the Ascension primary care providers, who will be responsible for patients after discharge, Ascension said.

“We look for opportunities to provide care in locations around the state to help ensure communities have access to the services their kids need,” said Tom Sato, pediatric surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and CEO of Children’s Specialty Group. “We are pleased to be working with Ascension Wisconsin to provide services for infants and children from the Racine area.”