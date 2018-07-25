Children’s Hospital physicians to provide care at Ascension All Saints Hospital

Pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists will provide 24/7 care at Racine hospital

by

July 25, 2018, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/childrens-hospital-physicians-to-provide-care-at-ascension-all-saints-hospital/

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatric specialists will provide care at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, under a new agreement between the two health systems.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Ascension said the arrangement will allow Children’s pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists to be on site at All Saints Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing them to respond quickly to patients’ needs and provide education to parents.

The pediatric hospitalists will consult in the Ascension All Saints emergency department to help determine if children need to be admitted, order tests, review test results and handle other care needs while children are in the hospital.

“We’ve always had the utmost respect for these physicians, and we look forward to an even closer relationship to be able to treat more serious and complex conditions on site,” said Margaret Hennessy, pediatric department chairperson at Ascension All Saints.

Decisions regarding patient care will be made in partnership with the Ascension primary care providers, who will be responsible for patients after discharge, Ascension said.

“We look for opportunities to provide care in locations around the state to help ensure communities have access to the services their kids need,” said Tom Sato, pediatric surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and CEO of Children’s Specialty Group. “We are pleased to be working with Ascension Wisconsin to provide services for infants and children from the Racine area.”

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatric specialists will provide care at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, under a new agreement between the two health systems.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Ascension said the arrangement will allow Children’s pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists to be on site at All Saints Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing them to respond quickly to patients’ needs and provide education to parents.

The pediatric hospitalists will consult in the Ascension All Saints emergency department to help determine if children need to be admitted, order tests, review test results and handle other care needs while children are in the hospital.

“We’ve always had the utmost respect for these physicians, and we look forward to an even closer relationship to be able to treat more serious and complex conditions on site,” said Margaret Hennessy, pediatric department chairperson at Ascension All Saints.

Decisions regarding patient care will be made in partnership with the Ascension primary care providers, who will be responsible for patients after discharge, Ascension said.

“We look for opportunities to provide care in locations around the state to help ensure communities have access to the services their kids need,” said Tom Sato, pediatric surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and CEO of Children’s Specialty Group. “We are pleased to be working with Ascension Wisconsin to provide services for infants and children from the Racine area.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm