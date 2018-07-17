Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin receives $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award

Funding will support pediatric cancer research

by

July 17, 2018, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/childrens-hospital-of-wisconsin-receives-100000-hyundai-impact-award/

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

National nonprofit organization Hyundai Hope on Wheels today will grant Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin with $100,000 as part of its annual Hyundai Impact Award initiative.

Dr. Sridhar Rao of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and associate investigator at BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s Blood Research Institute, will accept the award, which will support pediatric cancer research. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is one of 21 recipients of this award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select children’s hospitals nationwide.

“Throughout the country, talented doctors are working tirelessly to help kids fight cancer by conducting research or providing bedside care,” said Scott Fink, chairman of Hyundai Hope On Wheels board of directors. “Our goal at Hope On Wheels is to provide these doctors with the grant funds they need to perform their lifesaving work.”

During today’s award presentation event, Children’s Champions will participate in the program’s Handprint Ceremony, dipping their hands in paint and placing their handprints on a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, the company’ official Hope Vehicle.

With this latest grant, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has received more than $775,000 in grants from Hope On Wheels, which has donated $145 million to pediatric cancer research and programs since its 1998 founding. The organization is funded by Fountain Valley, Calif.-based Hyundai Motor America, which operates 835 U.S. dealerships.

