Children’s Hospital clinic in Delafield sold for $12 million

An affiliate of Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies has sold the building housing the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Delafield Clinic to an affiliate of Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC.

HSRE Delafield MOB LLC purchased the 30,000-square-foot facility at 3195 Hillside Drive from Ryan Delafield LLC for $12 million, according to state records. The nearly 5.2-acre property was assessed at $2,786,800 in 2017.

Ryan Companies developed the Delafield clinic with Children’s Hospital in 2014. The company also completed projects in Mequon and Brookfield for Children’s in 2016.