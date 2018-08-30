Children’s Community Health Plan growth boosts Children’s Hospital’s operating income

Health system posts 53 percent increase in first half of 2018

by

August 30, 2018, 11:28 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/childrens-community-health-plan-growth-boosts-childrens-hospitals-operating-income/

Children’s Hospital and Health System, Inc. reported a 53 percent increase in operating income the first half of 2018, driven largely by enrollment growth in its Children’s Community Health Plan.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

The health system’s operating income grew from $21.5 million in the first half 2017 to $33 million this year, according to its recent financial filings.

The system has seen significant growth in its Children’s Community Health Plan, as the health system has added plans on the Affordable Care Act exchange in the last year, according to a Children’s Hospital spokesman.

Operating revenue from the Children’s Community Health Plan grew in the first half of 2018 to $233.8 million, compared to $136.5 million a year earlier. It represented about 37 percent of the system’s total operating revenue in the first half of the year.

Children’s Hospital launched Children’s Community Health Plan in 2005 as an HMO for patients who qualify for BadgerCare Plus, the state’s Medicaid program for low-income residents. In 2017, the hospital began offering its plan on the Affordable Care Act exchange in Wisconsin.

According to the financial filings, about 157,000 individuals were enrolled in the health plan in the first half 2018, up from 135,000 a year earlier.

Other drivers of growth in the first half of 2018 were higher neonatal intensive care unit and outpatient volumes, and a lower government payer mix compared to the same time in 2017. Net patient service revenue increased $22.6 million in the first half of 2018 to $359.6 million.

Medicaid, which pays the health system at about 80 percent of cost, made up 50.2 percent of the system’s payer mix in the first half of the year, compared to 52.2 percent a year earlier.

Total operating revenue increased 24 percent in the first half of the year compared to last year, from $518.6 million to $642 million. Operating expenses also grew 23 percent, from $497 million to $609 million in the first half of 2018.

Children’s Hospital and Health System, Inc. reported a 53 percent increase in operating income the first half of 2018, driven largely by enrollment growth in its Children’s Community Health Plan.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

The health system’s operating income grew from $21.5 million in the first half 2017 to $33 million this year, according to its recent financial filings.

The system has seen significant growth in its Children’s Community Health Plan, as the health system has added plans on the Affordable Care Act exchange in the last year, according to a Children’s Hospital spokesman.

Operating revenue from the Children’s Community Health Plan grew in the first half of 2018 to $233.8 million, compared to $136.5 million a year earlier. It represented about 37 percent of the system’s total operating revenue in the first half of the year.

Children’s Hospital launched Children’s Community Health Plan in 2005 as an HMO for patients who qualify for BadgerCare Plus, the state’s Medicaid program for low-income residents. In 2017, the hospital began offering its plan on the Affordable Care Act exchange in Wisconsin.

According to the financial filings, about 157,000 individuals were enrolled in the health plan in the first half 2018, up from 135,000 a year earlier.

Other drivers of growth in the first half of 2018 were higher neonatal intensive care unit and outpatient volumes, and a lower government payer mix compared to the same time in 2017. Net patient service revenue increased $22.6 million in the first half of 2018 to $359.6 million.

Medicaid, which pays the health system at about 80 percent of cost, made up 50.2 percent of the system’s payer mix in the first half of the year, compared to 52.2 percent a year earlier.

Total operating revenue increased 24 percent in the first half of the year compared to last year, from $518.6 million to $642 million. Operating expenses also grew 23 percent, from $497 million to $609 million in the first half of 2018.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm