Chicago fitness chain coming to the East Side

Will occupy former American Apparel storefront

by

March 08, 2018, 12:03 PM

Shred415, a Chicago-based interval fitness company, will open its first Wisconsin franchise this fall on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Franchisees Margaux and Willie Chandler recently signed a contract to open the studio at 2165 N. Prospect Ave., the former space of clothing retailer American Apparel, which closed last year after the Los Angeles-based company filed for bankruptcy.

The fitness center concept, founded in 2011, offers classes combining both cardio and strength training within sets of four, 15-minute intervals. Shred415 currently operates seven locations in the Chicago-area, one location in St. Louis and one in Indianapolis, according to its website.

“The responsibility associated with sharing the Shred415 brand with a new community is significant,” said Margaux Chandler, who is a Shred415 instructor herself and has worked at a Chicago studio. “Returning to Wisconsin, and having an opportunity to motivate and inspire this community in a new way is a gift, and we are thrilled to be here.”

Chandler most recently was an asset protection manager for Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica. Willie Chandler is a senior architect at Kohler-based Kohler Company.

