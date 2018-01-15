Brookfield site purchased for senior living development

Dallas-based Caddis planning 110-unit project

by

January 15, 2018, 12:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/brookfield-site-purchased-for-senior-living-development/

An affiliate of Dallas-based Caddis Acquisition Partners LLC has purchased a 10-acre parcel in Brookfield for a 110-unit senior living facility.

Rendering of the Brookfield project.

Golf Brook LLC sold the property at 16100 W. Greenfield Ave. to Heartis Brookfield Partners, LP for $2.78 million, according to state records.

Caddis, an affiliate of Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, is planning to develop a 116,200-square-foot, two-story assisted living and memory care facility at the site.

Brookfield planning administrator Michael Theis said Caddis will be obtaining a building permit soon for the project.

Caddis is also planning a 105-unit senior living complex on a 12-acre site in Glendale. The company purchased a site at 100 W. River Woods Parkway for $1.7 million in September

An affiliate of Dallas-based Caddis Acquisition Partners LLC has purchased a 10-acre parcel in Brookfield for a 110-unit senior living facility.

Rendering of the Brookfield project.

Golf Brook LLC sold the property at 16100 W. Greenfield Ave. to Heartis Brookfield Partners, LP for $2.78 million, according to state records.

Caddis, an affiliate of Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, is planning to develop a 116,200-square-foot, two-story assisted living and memory care facility at the site.

Brookfield planning administrator Michael Theis said Caddis will be obtaining a building permit soon for the project.

Caddis is also planning a 105-unit senior living complex on a 12-acre site in Glendale. The company purchased a site at 100 W. River Woods Parkway for $1.7 million in September

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am