Brookfield site purchased for senior living development

An affiliate of Dallas-based Caddis Acquisition Partners LLC has purchased a 10-acre parcel in Brookfield for a 110-unit senior living facility.

Golf Brook LLC sold the property at 16100 W. Greenfield Ave. to Heartis Brookfield Partners, LP for $2.78 million, according to state records.

Caddis, an affiliate of Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, is planning to develop a 116,200-square-foot, two-story assisted living and memory care facility at the site.

Brookfield planning administrator Michael Theis said Caddis will be obtaining a building permit soon for the project.

Caddis is also planning a 105-unit senior living complex on a 12-acre site in Glendale. The company purchased a site at 100 W. River Woods Parkway for $1.7 million in September