Briggs extends sponsorship of Al’s Run, donates $1 million to Children’s Hospital

Annual event set for Saturday morning

September 10, 2018, 12:48 PM

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. donated $1 million to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and extended its sponsorship of the annual Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk through 2022, the hospital announced Monday.

The 41st annual Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is set to take place Saturday morning, starting at North 12th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue on the Marquette University campus and ending at the Summerfest grounds.

“Briggs & Stratton believes that it’s not just exceptional products and services that make a company great – it’s what the company stands for,” said Lauren Vagnini, Briggs corporate communication manager. “Throughout its 110-year history, Briggs & Stratton has had a commitment to the Milwaukee community, and that commitment only continues to grow. Our $1 million donation to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is an example of that and something we are so proud to continue to support. ”

Briggs first became the title sponsor for the event 23 years ago and has donated more than $5 million to the hospital.

“Events like Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk are the most powerful way to engage the community and generate support that makes a difference for kids,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation president. “We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Briggs & Stratton – their support has been critical to the services we provide to kids and families throughout the state.”

The Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk draws around 15,000 participants annually. The event has raised more than $20 million since it started in 1977.

