BloodCenter of Wisconsin researcher to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Richard Aster, a senior investigator at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s Blood Research Institute in Wauwatosa, will be the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of BizTimes Media’s annual Health Care Heroes Awards program. BloodCenter of Wisconsin is part of Versiti.

Aster has worked for the BloodCenter of Wisconsin for 48 years, and led the organization from 1970-96 first a executive director from 1970-75 and then as president from 1975-96.

He has one of the longest-running, fully-funded National Institutes of Health research grants, which was received in 1970 and is still active today. Aster, who is also a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has authored more than 300 scientific papers, and been published in the world’s top scientific and clinical journals.

His research has focused on platelets and body’s immune reaction to them. His research in the 1980s pioneered the first marrow transplant to a leukemia patient from an unrelated donor. That led to the establishment of a national program to recruit marrow donors, the National Marrow Donor Program, which now as 16 million donors in its registry.

In 2012, Aster received the Henry M. Stratton Medal from the American Society of Hematology for his work in the study of immune disorders that affect blood cells. He has been an active member of ASH since 1964.

Aster was also the co-founder of the BloodCenter Research Foundation and the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation.

“(Aster) is a true health care pioneer,” said Fay Spano, director of communications for the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of Versiti. “He is internationally recognized by his peers as a visionary researcher and physician for his advancements in transfusion medicine and particularly in platelet and immunohematology research.”

