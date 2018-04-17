BloodCenter of Wisconsin holding company Versiti names new COO

Versiti, Inc., the Milwaukee-based holding company of BloodCenter of Wisconsin, has named Brian Bautista, an executive with global biopharmaceutical giant Shire, as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Bautista will be responsible for the leadership of blood operations across Versiti’s blood centers, which include BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Indiana Blood Center, Heartland Blood Centers in Illinois and Michigan Blood.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that holds such a deep commitment to its mission and to ensuring it can serve its hospital customers at the highest level,” Bautista said. “I look forward to empowering the team to standardize excellence across all of Versiti while preserving our commitment to the local communities we serve.”

Bautista was previously area vice president for Shire, where he led a team of managers and directors overseeing multiple brands within the area of integrated health systems, hospital and acute care. He also led strategic planning for immunology products, as well as multiple marketing efforts in the areas of population health management, strategic contracting and clinical education.

“Brian is a proven leader that has the heart, spirit and experience necessary to lead our high performing operations team well into the future,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti.

Miskel was also a former executive with Shire prior to joining Versiti last year.