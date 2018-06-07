Bay View stables will house MPD horses

City selling vacant land for Milwaukee Urban Stable project

by

June 07, 2018, 10:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/bay-view-stables-will-house-mpd-horses/

The Milwaukee Police Department’s horse patrol will have a new home at a former factory site in the city’s Bay View neighborhood.

Milwaukee Urban Stables rendering

The planned facility, to be called Milwaukee Urban Stables, will include community outreach programs, equine-assisted therapy programming, and a new home for the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted patrol.

It will be located at 143 E. Lincoln Ave., near the southeast corner of South First Street.

The project and the $1 purchase price for the land will be reviewed by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee on June 21. Consideration by the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Common Council will follow in late June and early July.

The land was acquired by the city in the 1980s through property tax foreclosure.

“The Milwaukee Urban Stables will be a very positive addition to our city,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “It’s a collaborative effort that benefits public safety, builds community partnerships, and engages a wide range of city residents in positive activity.”

The planned facility includes stables, indoor and outdoor riding areas, and offices for both the therapeutic riding operation and the police mounted patrol.

The Milwaukee Police Department has approximately two dozen police and therapy horses. Construction of the new facility is expected to take approximately one year.

 

The Milwaukee Police Department’s horse patrol will have a new home at a former factory site in the city’s Bay View neighborhood.

Milwaukee Urban Stables rendering

The planned facility, to be called Milwaukee Urban Stables, will include community outreach programs, equine-assisted therapy programming, and a new home for the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted patrol.

It will be located at 143 E. Lincoln Ave., near the southeast corner of South First Street.

The project and the $1 purchase price for the land will be reviewed by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee on June 21. Consideration by the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Common Council will follow in late June and early July.

The land was acquired by the city in the 1980s through property tax foreclosure.

“The Milwaukee Urban Stables will be a very positive addition to our city,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “It’s a collaborative effort that benefits public safety, builds community partnerships, and engages a wide range of city residents in positive activity.”

The planned facility includes stables, indoor and outdoor riding areas, and offices for both the therapeutic riding operation and the police mounted patrol.

The Milwaukee Police Department has approximately two dozen police and therapy horses. Construction of the new facility is expected to take approximately one year.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm