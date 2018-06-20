Aurora St. Luke’s chief medical officer takes leadership role at SSM Health

Hsieng Su named chief medical officer for SSM's St. Louis region

June 20, 2018, 12:29 PM

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center’s chief medical officer has taken a leadership role with SSM Health in St. Louis.

Hsieng Su

The St. Louis-based health care system has named Hsieng Su as its new vice president for medical affairs and chief medical officer for the St. Louis region.

Su has been chief medical officer for Aurora Health Care’s flagship hospital since 2012. In that role, she was responsible for quality/infection prevention, performance improvement and spiritual care, and had operational oversight for the radiology, respiratory, emergency services and rehab departments.

Previously, she was chief medical officer for Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

In her new role, Su will oversee the overall direction and coordination of medical affairs for the eight SSM Health hospitals in St. Louis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Su to the SSM Health family,” said Candace Jennings, regional president of operations for SSM Health St. Louis. “Her impressive background and focus on patient care and safety is a perfect fit for our organization. She is a proven leader with a track record for innovative process improvement initiatives.”

SSM Health has health care facilities in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Su begins in her new role June 25.

