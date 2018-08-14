Aurora St. Luke’s again ranked top hospital in Milwaukee area

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center retained its spot as the top hospital in the metro Milwaukee region and the second-best hospital in the state on the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list released today.

It’s the second consecutive year that St. Luke’s has held those spots.

“We’re honored to be continually recognized as national leaders in safety, quality and outcomes,” said Nick Turkal, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “It’s the incredible teamwork and consumer-first approach that enables us to deliver exceptional care and set the industry standard to benefit the communities and patients we are proud to serve.”

Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin ranked No. 2 in the Milwaukee metro area and No. 3 in Wisconsin. Aurora Medical Center Grafton was No. 3 in metro Milwaukee and No. 4 in the state.

The top-ranked hospital in the state is the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison.

U.S. News & World Report has published national hospital rankings each year for nearly three decades. More than 4,500 medical centers were evaluated for the rankings and 158 performed well enough to rank nationally in at least one of 25 specialties.

Aurora St. Luke’s ranked nationally for three specialties, including gynecology (No. 29); cardiology and heart surgery (No. 35); and geriatrics (No. 50).

Froedtert & MCW is also nationally ranked for three specialties, including ears, nose and throat (No. 42); pulmonology (No. 45); and nephrology (No. 50).

The top-ranked hospitals in Wisconsin are:

University of Wisconsin Hospitals Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin Aurora Medical Center Grafton Mayo Clinic Eau Claire Bellin Memorial Hospital SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison Aspirus Wausau Hospital Aurora BayCare Medical Center

Downers Grove-based Advocate Health Care, which merged with Aurora Health Care in April, had 10 facilities recognized on the best hospital list.

For the third consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic claimed the No. 1 spot nationally. The Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital at No. 3.