Aurora sells stake in two surgery center ventures with Froedtert & MCW

Sells interest in surgery centers on Froedtert's Menonomonee Falls, Milwaukee campuses

by

June 01, 2018, 1:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-sells-stake-in-two-surgery-center-ventures-with-froedtert-mcw/

Aurora Health Care has sold its ownership interest in two surgery centers that were joint ventures with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee-based health care system’s recent financial filings.

Aurora said it sold its 50 percent ownership interest in the Menomonee Falls Ambulatory Surgery Center for cash consideration of $5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The surgery center, located on the Froedtert & MCW Community Memorial Hospital campus at W180 N8085 Town Hall Road, was established in 2011 as a partnership formed by Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital and Aurora Health Care subsidiary Advanced Healthcare, Inc.

Aurora’s interest in the surgery center were acquired by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital, Froedtert officials said.

Aurora also sold its 20 percent ownership interest in the Froedtert Surgery Center for cash consideration of $2 million, the system said. Froedtret acquired Aurora’s interests in the Froedtert Surgery Center, located on the Sargeant Health Center campus at 840 N. 87th St. in Milwaukee. It was created in 2004 as a joint venture among Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Inc., the Medical College of Wisconsin and Aurora Advanced Healthcare to provide ambulatory surgery services.

Aurora’s carrying value in the surgery centers totaled $5.8 million as of the end of 2017, according to its financial filings.

Aurora also reported a 5 percent decrease in operating income in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year. The system reported a 9 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2018, compared to that period in 2017, but it was offset by a 10 percent increase in its total expenses. The increase in expenses was driven largely by increased expenses related to salaries, wages and benefits, and supplies.

Aurora posted operating income of $89.9 million in the first quarter, down from $94.2 million during the same period in 2017.

Aurora completed its merger with Advocate Health Care of Downers Grove, Illinois on April 1. The two systems reported combined total revenues of $2.94 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The systems’ combined operating income was $113.5 million in the first quarter.

Aurora Health Care has sold its ownership interest in two surgery centers that were joint ventures with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee-based health care system’s recent financial filings.

Aurora said it sold its 50 percent ownership interest in the Menomonee Falls Ambulatory Surgery Center for cash consideration of $5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The surgery center, located on the Froedtert & MCW Community Memorial Hospital campus at W180 N8085 Town Hall Road, was established in 2011 as a partnership formed by Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital and Aurora Health Care subsidiary Advanced Healthcare, Inc.

Aurora’s interest in the surgery center were acquired by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital, Froedtert officials said.

Aurora also sold its 20 percent ownership interest in the Froedtert Surgery Center for cash consideration of $2 million, the system said. Froedtret acquired Aurora’s interests in the Froedtert Surgery Center, located on the Sargeant Health Center campus at 840 N. 87th St. in Milwaukee. It was created in 2004 as a joint venture among Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Inc., the Medical College of Wisconsin and Aurora Advanced Healthcare to provide ambulatory surgery services.

Aurora’s carrying value in the surgery centers totaled $5.8 million as of the end of 2017, according to its financial filings.

Aurora also reported a 5 percent decrease in operating income in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year. The system reported a 9 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2018, compared to that period in 2017, but it was offset by a 10 percent increase in its total expenses. The increase in expenses was driven largely by increased expenses related to salaries, wages and benefits, and supplies.

Aurora posted operating income of $89.9 million in the first quarter, down from $94.2 million during the same period in 2017.

Aurora completed its merger with Advocate Health Care of Downers Grove, Illinois on April 1. The two systems reported combined total revenues of $2.94 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The systems’ combined operating income was $113.5 million in the first quarter.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm