Aurora opening expanded Dewey Center in Wauwatosa for drug, alcohol treatment

Aurora Health Care will open the new Dewey Center for drug and alcohol treatment July 24 as part of the health care system’s $35 million expansion of its behavioral health services first announced in 2015.

The Dewey Center is a 75,400-square-foot in-patient and out-patient facility located on the campus of the Aurora Psychiatric Hospital at 1220 Dewey Ave. in Wauwatosa.

“Three years ago we took a bold step to create greater access to behavioral health services for people in need, and the opening of the Dewey Center is a major milestone toward this goal of expanded access,” said Pete Carlson, president of Aurora Behavioral Health Services.

The Dewey Center doubles the current capacity for residential treatment from 15 to 30 rooms. The average residential treatment program is approximately 28 days.

The center also provides expanded partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs through Aurora Behavioral Health Services. Both services allow patients to be seen daily by a team of doctors and therapists, and then return home following treatment.

The medically-monitored program includes observation by both an attending psychiatrist and nursing personnel. Each varies slightly in terms of length of stay and hours in treatment each day, based on individual patient needs.

The new Dewey Center will also include a hospital-based outpatient program for adults, which consists of individual, group and family therapy treatment options, varying depending on the patient’s needs.

The facility will have an onsite lab for testing and processing of specimens, as well as an onsite pharmacy.

The center includes a complete fitness center, where patients are encouraged to utilize the equipment to help them on their journey to a healthier life. Additional features include larger group rooms for yoga, mindfulness activities and art therapy, as well as a chapel.

“The new Dewey Center will bring the best in treatment options to patients and their families, including personalized care as well as integrative therapy options to help patients on their recovery journey,” said Dr. Lance Longo, a psychiatrist with Aurora Psychiatric Hospital and substance abuse expert. ”Recovery can often be a long, hard road, and the new center will hopefully be a beacon of hope for the many lives the center will touch in the years to come.”

Longo will serve as the medical director of the center, and will also lead all addiction treatment programs.

The Dewey Center will host a public open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Patients will begin to receive treatment on July 24.

Additionally, Aurora Behavioral Health Services opened new outpatient clinics in Muskego and Glendale in 2016 and 2017, expanding treatment options through day-treatment programs.