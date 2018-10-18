Aurora Health medical office building in Wauwatosa sold for $28.8 million

A medical office building housing Aurora Health Care outpatient surgery services in Wauwatosa has sold for $28.8 million, according to state records.

An affiliate of Illinois-based Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. purchased the medical office building at 2999 N. Mayfair Road. from Mayfair Medical Properties, LLC, a joint venture between RAM Realty, LLC and VJS Development Group, LLC.

Mayfair Medical Properties developed the three-story, 60,000-square-foot building, which is fully occupied by Aurora Health Care.

Aurora provides outpatient surgery, endoscopy, radiology and physical therapy services at the medical center. Patient care delivery will not be affected by the building sale, an Advocate Aurora spokesman said.