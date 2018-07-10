Aurora Health Care’s $130 million Pleasant Prairie project nets plan commission approval

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission on Monday approved preliminary site and operational plans for Aurora Health Care’s proposed $130 million ambulatory surgery center and physician office building near Interstate 94 and Highway 165.

The project will include a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory center and a three-story 100,000-square-foot office building at the northwest corner of 104th Avenue and 120th Avenue.

Aurora plans to have 260 full-time employees, 140 of which will be newly created jobs, and 28 part-time employees at the facilities, according to plan commission documents.

The buildings are being developed on a 64-acre site in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, where Aurora will join German gummy bear maker Haribo of America as a tenant. Aurora purchased the property from the village for $14.5 million.

The facilities will be situated on the site to accommodate future expansion, plan commission documents said.

Services will include primary care, orthopedics and urology, outpatient surgery, rehabilitation services, imaging laboratory services, occupational health and a pharmacy. Public roadways and utilities for the site will be under construction this summer. Building construction is expected to begin this summer with expected completion during summer 2020.