Aurora Health Care buys six medical center, clinic buildings

Buildings purchased for a total of $61.5 million

by

January 10, 2018, 1:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-health-care-buys-six-medical-center-clinic-buildings/

Aurora Health Care has purchased six buildings that house the Milwaukee health care system’s medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a combined total of $61.5 million.

Aurora Health Care bought the Aurora Medical Center building in Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Dr., for $21.4 million.

Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold each of the properties to Aurora, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

The purchased properties and sale prices include:

  • The Aurora St. Luke’s Health Center building in Franklin, 9200 W. Loomis Road, for $9.4 million.
  • The Aurora Medical Center building in Kenosha, 10400 75th St., for $24 million.
  • The Aurora Medical Center building in Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Dr., for $21.4 million.
  • The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building, 1813 Ashland Ave., for $3.3 million
  • A clinic building at 2636 Eastern Ave. in Plymouth for $2.4 million.
  • The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building at 313 S. Main St. in Cedar Grove for $900,978.

Calls to Aurora representatives regarding the purchases were not returned Wednesday.

Aurora Health Care has purchased six buildings that house the Milwaukee health care system’s medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a combined total of $61.5 million.

Aurora Health Care bought the Aurora Medical Center building in Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Dr., for $21.4 million.

Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold each of the properties to Aurora, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

The purchased properties and sale prices include:

  • The Aurora St. Luke’s Health Center building in Franklin, 9200 W. Loomis Road, for $9.4 million.
  • The Aurora Medical Center building in Kenosha, 10400 75th St., for $24 million.
  • The Aurora Medical Center building in Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Dr., for $21.4 million.
  • The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building, 1813 Ashland Ave., for $3.3 million
  • A clinic building at 2636 Eastern Ave. in Plymouth for $2.4 million.
  • The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building at 313 S. Main St. in Cedar Grove for $900,978.

Calls to Aurora representatives regarding the purchases were not returned Wednesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am