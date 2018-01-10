Aurora Health Care buys six medical center, clinic buildings

Aurora Health Care has purchased six buildings that house the Milwaukee health care system’s medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a combined total of $61.5 million.
Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold each of the properties to Aurora, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.
The purchased properties and sale prices include:
- The Aurora St. Luke’s Health Center building in Franklin, 9200 W. Loomis Road, for $9.4 million.
- The Aurora Medical Center building in Kenosha, 10400 75th St., for $24 million.
- The Aurora Medical Center building in Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Dr., for $21.4 million.
- The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building, 1813 Ashland Ave., for $3.3 million
- A clinic building at 2636 Eastern Ave. in Plymouth for $2.4 million.
- The Aurora Sheboygan Clinic building at 313 S. Main St. in Cedar Grove for $900,978.
Calls to Aurora representatives regarding the purchases were not returned Wednesday.
