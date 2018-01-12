Aurora Health Care buys seven more properties for $99.3 million

Aurora Health Care has bought seven properties that it had been leasing in Milwaukee, Muskego, New Berlin and West Allis for a combined total of $99.27 million, according to state records.

It follows the Milwaukee-based health care system’s purchase of six other buildings that house its medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a total of $61.5 million earlier this week.

Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold all 13 of the properties to Aurora for a total of $160.8 million, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

Aurora previously had been leasing and occupying all of the properties, said Tami Kou, a spokeswoman for the health care system.

“The owner decided to sell the properties, and we were able to reach an agreement to purchase the properties,” Kou said. “Operations will continue as they have been at those locations.”

The purchased properties and sale prices include:

The Aurora Behavioral Health Center building in Muskego, S74 W16775 Janesville Road, for $2.1 million.

The Aurora Health Center building in New Berlin, 14555 W. National Ave., for $7.9 million.

The Aurora Health Care Medical Group building at 2801 W. Kinnickinnic River Pkwy. in Milwaukee for $54 million, located on the Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center campus.

The building at 840 N. 12th St. in Milwaukee, located across the street from the Aurora Sinai Medical Center parking structure, for $4.3 million.

The Physician Office Building at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 1218 W. Kilbourn Ave., for $7.8 million.

The building at 3301-3355 W. Forest Home Ave. in Milwaukee for $17.1 million.

The Aurora At Home building, 11333 W. National Ave. in West Allis, for $6.1 million.