Aurora Health Care buys seven more properties for $99.3 million

Bought 13 properties, which it had been leasing, this week for a total of $160.8 million

by

January 12, 2018, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-health-care-buys-seven-more-properties-for-99-3-million/

Aurora Health Care has bought seven properties that it had been leasing in Milwaukee, Muskego, New Berlin and West Allis for a combined total of $99.27 million, according to state records.

Aurora purchased the building at 2801 W. Kinnickinnic River Pkwy. on the Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center campus for $54 million.

It follows the Milwaukee-based health care system’s purchase of six other buildings that house its medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a total of $61.5 million earlier this week.

Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold all 13 of the properties to Aurora for a total of $160.8 million, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

Aurora previously had been leasing and occupying all of the properties, said Tami Kou, a spokeswoman for the health care system.

“The owner decided to sell the properties, and we were able to reach an agreement to purchase the properties,” Kou said. “Operations will continue as they have been at those locations.”

The purchased properties and sale prices include:

  • The Aurora Behavioral Health Center building in Muskego, S74 W16775 Janesville Road, for $2.1 million.
  • The Aurora Health Center building in New Berlin, 14555 W. National Ave., for $7.9 million.
  • The Aurora Health Care Medical Group building at 2801 W. Kinnickinnic River Pkwy. in Milwaukee for $54 million, located on the Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center campus.
  • The building at 840 N. 12th St. in Milwaukee, located across the street from the Aurora Sinai Medical Center parking structure, for $4.3 million.
  • The Physician Office Building at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 1218 W. Kilbourn Ave., for $7.8 million.
  • The building at 3301-3355 W. Forest Home Ave. in Milwaukee for $17.1 million.
  • The Aurora At Home building, 11333 W. National Ave. in West Allis, for $6.1 million.

Aurora Health Care has bought seven properties that it had been leasing in Milwaukee, Muskego, New Berlin and West Allis for a combined total of $99.27 million, according to state records.

Aurora purchased the building at 2801 W. Kinnickinnic River Pkwy. on the Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center campus for $54 million.

It follows the Milwaukee-based health care system’s purchase of six other buildings that house its medical centers and clinics in Franklin, Kenosha, Winnebago County and Sheboygan County for a total of $61.5 million earlier this week.

Badger Re Portfolio I, LLC, based in Toledo, Ohio, sold all 13 of the properties to Aurora for a total of $160.8 million, according to state records. Badger Re Portfolio I is registered to Welltower Inc., a health care real estate investment trust.

Aurora previously had been leasing and occupying all of the properties, said Tami Kou, a spokeswoman for the health care system.

“The owner decided to sell the properties, and we were able to reach an agreement to purchase the properties,” Kou said. “Operations will continue as they have been at those locations.”

The purchased properties and sale prices include:

  • The Aurora Behavioral Health Center building in Muskego, S74 W16775 Janesville Road, for $2.1 million.
  • The Aurora Health Center building in New Berlin, 14555 W. National Ave., for $7.9 million.
  • The Aurora Health Care Medical Group building at 2801 W. Kinnickinnic River Pkwy. in Milwaukee for $54 million, located on the Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center campus.
  • The building at 840 N. 12th St. in Milwaukee, located across the street from the Aurora Sinai Medical Center parking structure, for $4.3 million.
  • The Physician Office Building at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 1218 W. Kilbourn Ave., for $7.8 million.
  • The building at 3301-3355 W. Forest Home Ave. in Milwaukee for $17.1 million.
  • The Aurora At Home building, 11333 W. National Ave. in West Allis, for $6.1 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am