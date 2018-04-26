Aurora Health Care building on Milwaukee’s south side sold for $6 million

An Aurora Health Care medical office building on Milwaukee’s south side has sold for $5.98 million.

Healthcare Trust Inc., a New York-based real estate investment trust, purchased the Aurora Health Center at 3305 S. 20 St. from New Jersey-based real estate company Atkins Companies.

The 25,466-square-foot outpatient facility and surgical center was completed in 2000.

It is 95 percent leased to subsidiaries of Aurora Health Care and houses the Wisconsin Surgery Center. The building is located about a mile from Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. of Dallas, Texas brokered the sale.