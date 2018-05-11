Athletico Physical Therapy adds second Wauwatosa location

Athletico Physical Therapy, an Oak Brook, Illinois-based physical therapy provider with a large network of clinics in southeastern Wisconsin, has opened a second location in Wauwatosa.

The new location at 3077 N. Mayfair Road joins Athletico’s other Wauwatosa location at 8837 W. North Ave.

Athletico provides orthopedic rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, injury screenings, work injuries and dry needling.

It has more than 400 locations in eleven states, including 18 in southeastern Wisconsin, and more than 4,500 employees.

“As a Wauwatosa resident, I’m thrilled by the opportunity to serve the community that I live in,” said Ryan Bedingfield, facility manager of Athletico. “I enjoy establishing long term relationships with my patients and being able to help them through different injuries throughout their life.”