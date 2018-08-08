Ascension Wisconsin plans $42 million medical center in Sturtevant

Ascension Wisconsin plans to build a $42 million medical center in Sturtevant as the first project of a planned $100 million investment in the Racine area over the next three years, the health system announced today.

The new 83,000-square-foot medical center will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Highway H in Racine County. The facility will include primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory surgery center.

Ascension officials said the health system will announce plans for more projects in the Racine area in the coming months.

“We have a proud history of providing health care in Racine for more than 140 years and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” said Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital. “This medical center will create more convenient and affordable access to services for our patients in the greater Racine area. This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”

Ascension expects to hire 100 new full-time and part-time employees at the Sturtevant medical center. Providers at the Ascension All Saints at Sturtevant-Primary & Specialty Care clinic on Highway 20, which is located across the street from the planned medical center, will move to the new location once it’s completed.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and the medical center would open in early 2020.

“The new Sturtevant medical center is driven by our thoughtful, patient-centered commitment to make it easier for an ever-increasing number of individuals throughout this community to receive the care they need in the most convenient and cost-effective way possible,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “Our intent is to set a new standard for how care is provided, centered on the needs of the patients and families we are privileged to serve. This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians.”

Ascension’s expansion plans in Racine County follow Advocate Aurora Health’s unveiling of plans in May to build a massive, $250 million health care development in Mount Pleasant, which will include a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on a 96-acre site northeast of I-94 and Highway 20.

Ascension has operated All Saints Hospital in Racine since 2016, when Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare joined the St. Louis-based health system.