Ascension Wisconsin plans $42 million medical center in Sturtevant

Part of a planned $100 million investment in the Racine area

by

August 08, 2018, 5:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/ascension-wisconsin-plans-42-million-medical-center-in-sturtevant/

Ascension Wisconsin plans to build a $42 million medical center in Sturtevant as the first project of a planned $100 million investment in the Racine area over the next three years, the health system announced today.

Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

The new 83,000-square-foot medical center will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Highway H in Racine County. The facility will include primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory surgery center.

Ascension officials said the health system will announce plans for more projects in the Racine area in the coming months.

“We have a proud history of providing health care in Racine for more than 140 years and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” said Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital. “This medical center will create more convenient and affordable access to services for our patients in the greater Racine area. This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”

Ascension expects to hire 100 new full-time and part-time employees at the Sturtevant medical center. Providers at the Ascension All Saints at Sturtevant-Primary & Specialty Care clinic on Highway 20, which is located across the street from the planned medical center, will move to the new location once it’s completed.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and the medical center would open in early 2020.

“The new Sturtevant medical center is driven by our thoughtful, patient-centered commitment to make it easier for an ever-increasing number of individuals throughout this community to receive the care they need in the most convenient and cost-effective way possible,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “Our intent is to set a new standard for how care is provided, centered on the needs of the patients and families we are privileged to serve. This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians.”

Ascension’s expansion plans in Racine County follow Advocate Aurora Health’s unveiling of plans in May to build a massive, $250 million health care development in Mount Pleasant, which will include a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on a 96-acre site northeast of I-94 and Highway 20.

Ascension has operated All Saints Hospital in Racine since 2016, when Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare joined the St. Louis-based health system.

Ascension Wisconsin plans to build a $42 million medical center in Sturtevant as the first project of a planned $100 million investment in the Racine area over the next three years, the health system announced today.

Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

The new 83,000-square-foot medical center will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Highway H in Racine County. The facility will include primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory surgery center.

Ascension officials said the health system will announce plans for more projects in the Racine area in the coming months.

“We have a proud history of providing health care in Racine for more than 140 years and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” said Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital. “This medical center will create more convenient and affordable access to services for our patients in the greater Racine area. This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”

Ascension expects to hire 100 new full-time and part-time employees at the Sturtevant medical center. Providers at the Ascension All Saints at Sturtevant-Primary & Specialty Care clinic on Highway 20, which is located across the street from the planned medical center, will move to the new location once it’s completed.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and the medical center would open in early 2020.

“The new Sturtevant medical center is driven by our thoughtful, patient-centered commitment to make it easier for an ever-increasing number of individuals throughout this community to receive the care they need in the most convenient and cost-effective way possible,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “Our intent is to set a new standard for how care is provided, centered on the needs of the patients and families we are privileged to serve. This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians.”

Ascension’s expansion plans in Racine County follow Advocate Aurora Health’s unveiling of plans in May to build a massive, $250 million health care development in Mount Pleasant, which will include a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on a 96-acre site northeast of I-94 and Highway 20.

Ascension has operated All Saints Hospital in Racine since 2016, when Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare joined the St. Louis-based health system.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm