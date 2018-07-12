Ascension Living purchases health care facility in Racine for $13.5 million

Ascension Living, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension Health, has purchased a health care center on the Siena on the Lake campus in Racine for $13.5 million, according to state records.

Ascension Living purchased the building that houses Shorelight Memory Care and a vacant facility that was built for a skilled-nursing community on Siena on the Lake’s Erie Street campus from the Racine Dominican Sisters.

Siena on the Lake, a nonprofit organization, was a partnership originally formed between the Racine Dominican Sisters and the former Lincoln Lutheran of Racine, which had planned to operate the memory care center and skilled-nursing facility when they were built in 2013.

When Lincoln Lutheran went insolvent in 2014, the Racine Dominicans lost a health care provider to operate those facilities.

The Racine Dominicans have since operated the memory care facility but have waited for a health care provider to operate the adjacent facility.

Ascension Living in December announced its plans to purchase Shorelight Memory Care and relocate Lakeshore Manor, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility located at the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints campus, to the previously-vacant skilled nursing community space.

According to Caledonia village board documents, Ascension plans to provide adult day care and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) services. The village board recently approved a conditional use amendment to allow Ascension Living to provide those health care services at the site.