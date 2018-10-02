Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee to open $2 million neurosurgery clinic

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee has added a new $2 million neurosurgery clinic at its Lake Drive campus on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The new 4,500-square-foot hospital-based clinic, located in Ascension CSM’s Water Tower Medical Commons at 2350 N. Lake Drive, is expected to open this week. It’s projected to serve about 50 patients daily.

The health system said it also plans to enhance its stroke and aneurysm care at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee.

The hospital is in a multi-year process of becoming a tertiary center, a designation given to major hospitals capable of handling the most advanced and specialized medical cases. That process has involved recruiting new physicians and sub-specialists, making capital investments in surgical services and upgrading operating room equipment.

The new neurosurgery clinic will be led by two board-certified neurosurgeons, Ken Reichert II and Andrew Beykovsky, who specialize in minimally invasive treatment of brain tumors and spinal care.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Reichert and Dr. Beykovsky leading the development of our neurosurgical services at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee,” said Kelly Elkins, president of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, “As we continue our work towards becoming a tertiary center, we understand the importance of bringing specialized services like brain and spinal care closer to home for the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Daniel Gibson, a neurointerventional radiologist, joined Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in March to lead the effort of enhancing stroke and aneurysm care at the hospital. He specializes in minimally invasive treatment of stroke and brain aneurysms with a special interest in early intervention and identification of stroke.

“The development of our neurosciences service line allows us to provide a state-of-the art neurosurgery clinic with more expansive services and the latest treatment technologies,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin and senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare. “Plus we’ve incorporated design elements to enhance patient experience as part of our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all our patients.”