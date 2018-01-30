Ascension closes downtown Racine clinic, relocates services to other sites

System opted not to renew lease at 1 N. Main St.

January 30, 2018, 12:06 PM

Ascension Wisconsin has closed its clinic in downtown Racine and moved the services to other sites.

The last day of services at the clinic, located in a multi-use building at 1 N. Main St., was Jan. 19.

Ascension Wisconsin opted not to renew its lease at 1 N. Main St.

Ascension’s lease was set to expire this year and the system decided not to renew it. Spokeswoman Caryn Kaufman said the downtown Racine location is the only Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare – All Saints facility that the health care system does not own.

All providers and medical care offered at the clinic have been moved to existing sites, including a clinic at 3807 Spring St. in Racine and a clinic at 10340 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant.

“There will be no interruption in clinical services,” Kaufman said.

Services offered at the site included primary care, lab and imaging, and rheumatology. The second floor was leased as a satellite clinic.

No jobs were lost in the move and all clinical and reception employees accepted positions at other clinic sites, according to Kaufman.

Patients received notification via mail as part of the planned transition, Kaufman said.

