Alpha Source promotes COO Rich Springer to president

Milwaukee-based Alpha Source group has promoted chief operating officer Rich Spring to president, the company announced this week.

Alpha Source provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment, including repairs and maintenance. Baird Capital acquired the company in 2015 with the goal of building a diverse medical device service, repair and parts distribution business. Since the acquisition, Alpha Source has made four additional strategic acquisitions to broaden its offerings.

Springer joined the company as COO in 2016. He had led a number of strategic initiatives including integrating and expanding Medical Optics following its 2017 acquisition, forming a consolidated national service operation following the acquisition of BC Technical and scaling Alpha Source’s outsourced depot solution capabilities.

“Rich has a reputation as an insightful, strategic leader. He has been instrumental in strengthening and growing the Alpha Source business and he is the perfect person to lead the company into the future,” said Richard Neff, operating partner at Baird Capital.

Springer said he developed a passion for the industry working as a field engineer that has grown as he has moved into leadership roles.

“I’m excited to take that hands-on knowledge and industry experience to serve our health care partners, and continue to grow and evolve our company,” Springer said.