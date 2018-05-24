Advocate Aurora plans $250 million health care development in Mount Pleasant

Plans include hospital, two clinics and medical office building

May 24, 2018, 1:06 PM

Advocate Aurora Health is planning a $250 million development that will include a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building northeast of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

The Advocate Aurora development is planned for a 96-acre site northeast of I-94 and Highway 20.

The Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Illinois-based health system said Thursday it has obtained a 96-acre site at the high-growth corridor, which will allow the system to increase its presence in Racine County.

“We look forward to serving this rapidly growing community by ensuring consumers have access to the right care at the right time in the right setting,” said Nick Turkal, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “Thanks to the vision of our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and clinical leaders, we are building for the future of how consumers want to experience health, whether it be in an ambulatory setting, hospital or from the palm of your hand.”

Plans call for a hospital that would offer a “full spectrum of emergency and inpatient services,” two additional primary care clinics and a new medical office building that together would offer a variety of primary and specialty physician services and “online access to serve area residents’ and employers’ growing need for high quality, affordable care,” the health care system said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with an expected opening in 2021.

“Growth in the Racine County corridor provides an immediate opportunity for Advocate Aurora Health to accelerate our population health efforts to deliver greater value for the communities and employers we are privileged to serve,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “We’ll bridge the gap in services and leverage our two legacy systems’ clinical expertise and fully integrated delivery models in the surrounding area.”

The development continues the health system’s growth in the Racine and Kenosha area. Aurora announced in February that it plans to build a $130 million ambulatory surgery center and physician office building in Pleasant Prairie. The project is being constructed on a 64-acre parcel at the northwest corner of 104th St. and 120th Ave, just south of German gummy bear maker Haribo’s new production facility.

