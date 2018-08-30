Advocate Aurora Health operating income down, revenue up in first half of year

System releases first post-merger financial filing

by

August 30, 2018, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/advocate-aurora-health-operating-income-down-revenue-up-in-first-half-of-year/

Advocate Aurora Health saw a decrease in operating income despite increased revenue in the first half of 2018.

Jim Skogsbergh and Nick Turkal, co-presidents and CEOs of Advocate Aurora, pen an agreement with Leonard Wu, CEO of Foxconn Health Technology Business Group.

The health system reported an 8 percent decrease in operating income in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, in its first financial filing since Downers Grove, Illinois- based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care merged.

Advocate Aurora reported $254.8 million in operating income in the first half of the year, down from $276.7 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the health system’s total revenue grew by 3 percent, or $173 million, in the first half of the year. The system’s total revenue in the first half of the year was $5.9 billion.

Total expenses grew 3.5 percent to $5.7 billion in that same time, driven largely by increased expenses associated with salaries, wages and benefits.

The system reported an operating margin of 4.3 percent in the first half of the year, compared to 4.8 percent a year earlier.

Advocate Aurora Health saw a decrease in operating income despite increased revenue in the first half of 2018.

Jim Skogsbergh and Nick Turkal, co-presidents and CEOs of Advocate Aurora, pen an agreement with Leonard Wu, CEO of Foxconn Health Technology Business Group.

The health system reported an 8 percent decrease in operating income in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, in its first financial filing since Downers Grove, Illinois- based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care merged.

Advocate Aurora reported $254.8 million in operating income in the first half of the year, down from $276.7 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the health system’s total revenue grew by 3 percent, or $173 million, in the first half of the year. The system’s total revenue in the first half of the year was $5.9 billion.

Total expenses grew 3.5 percent to $5.7 billion in that same time, driven largely by increased expenses associated with salaries, wages and benefits.

The system reported an operating margin of 4.3 percent in the first half of the year, compared to 4.8 percent a year earlier.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm