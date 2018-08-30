Advocate Aurora Health operating income down, revenue up in first half of year

Advocate Aurora Health saw a decrease in operating income despite increased revenue in the first half of 2018.

The health system reported an 8 percent decrease in operating income in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, in its first financial filing since Downers Grove, Illinois- based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care merged.

Advocate Aurora reported $254.8 million in operating income in the first half of the year, down from $276.7 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the health system’s total revenue grew by 3 percent, or $173 million, in the first half of the year. The system’s total revenue in the first half of the year was $5.9 billion.

Total expenses grew 3.5 percent to $5.7 billion in that same time, driven largely by increased expenses associated with salaries, wages and benefits.

The system reported an operating margin of 4.3 percent in the first half of the year, compared to 4.8 percent a year earlier.