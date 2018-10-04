Advocate Aurora Health enters partnership with Chicago-based health care incubator

Launching nationwide Health Tech Venture Challenge

by

October 04, 2018, 12:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/advocate-aurora-health-enters-partnership-with-chicago-based-health-care-incubator/

Advocate Aurora Health has entered a partnership with MATTER, a Chicago-based health care incubator and innovation hub, in an effort to drive entrepreneurship in health care delivery.

Under the new collaboration, the two organizations are launching a nationwide competition called the Health Tech Venture Challenge that will invite entrepreneurs to create new solutions to challenges in primary care delivery.

The Health Tech Venture Challenge will offer one startup a $10,000 cash prize and curated sessions with experts based on its needs. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Illinois and Milwaukee, will also consider opportunities with contest finalists to further develop and pilot technologies at its more than 500 sites in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Technologies of interest include telehealth, patient portals, mobile clinical decision support, wearables and IoT, artificial intelligence and big data. Interested companies can apply on the MATTER website.

“Technology and innovation will drive the future of health and wellness, and this collaboration helps to accelerate the development of a health tech ecosystem that is reimagining care delivery,” said Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora Health president and CEO. “This gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to partner with our health system in ways that will directly benefit the health care consumers we’re so privileged to serve.”

Advocate Aurora Health has also made a commitment to startups locally. The health system was one of four corporations that in August signed on to contribute $25 million each to a Wisconn Valley Venture Fund that will be headquartered in Milwaukee and invest in technology startups globally. Last year, Aurora formed a $5 million corporate venture fund called InvestMKE, which last month made its first investment in Milwaukee startup Ideawake.

Leaders of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care have said their combined entity, which is the 10th largest nonprofit health care system in the United States, allows for greater strength and financial flexibility to scale innovation. 

Advocate Aurora Health has entered a partnership with MATTER, a Chicago-based health care incubator and innovation hub, in an effort to drive entrepreneurship in health care delivery.

Under the new collaboration, the two organizations are launching a nationwide competition called the Health Tech Venture Challenge that will invite entrepreneurs to create new solutions to challenges in primary care delivery.

The Health Tech Venture Challenge will offer one startup a $10,000 cash prize and curated sessions with experts based on its needs. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Illinois and Milwaukee, will also consider opportunities with contest finalists to further develop and pilot technologies at its more than 500 sites in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Technologies of interest include telehealth, patient portals, mobile clinical decision support, wearables and IoT, artificial intelligence and big data. Interested companies can apply on the MATTER website.

“Technology and innovation will drive the future of health and wellness, and this collaboration helps to accelerate the development of a health tech ecosystem that is reimagining care delivery,” said Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora Health president and CEO. “This gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to partner with our health system in ways that will directly benefit the health care consumers we’re so privileged to serve.”

Advocate Aurora Health has also made a commitment to startups locally. The health system was one of four corporations that in August signed on to contribute $25 million each to a Wisconn Valley Venture Fund that will be headquartered in Milwaukee and invest in technology startups globally. Last year, Aurora formed a $5 million corporate venture fund called InvestMKE, which last month made its first investment in Milwaukee startup Ideawake.

Leaders of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care have said their combined entity, which is the 10th largest nonprofit health care system in the United States, allows for greater strength and financial flexibility to scale innovation. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm