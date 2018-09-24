$30 million senior living complex planned for Waukesha

New Perspective Waukesha includes independent living and memory care units

by

September 24, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/30-million-senior-living-complex-planned-for-waukesha/

New Perspective Senior Living and Boldt Companies are planning a $30 million, 128-unit senior housing project in Waukesha.

Rendering by Tushie Montgomery Architects

The development, to be called New Perspective Waukesha, would be located on a 5.7-acre site at the southeast corner of East Broadway and Les Paul Parkway.

Plans call for 92 independent living and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Offering three types of apartments has become an industry standard as many older adults have preferred an “aging in place,” model.

New Perspective and Boldt have submitted their plans to the Waukesha Plan Commission. They will consider the proposal Wednesday.

If approved, construction could begin in November. The project would take about 18 months to complete.

New Perspective Waukesha would be a three-story, 155,544-square-foot building with underground parking.

Like many new senior living communities, residents would be offered a wide array of amenities. In Waukesha, this would include an upscale bistro, a tin-ceiling pub with a daily happy hour, a state-of-the art wellness center, warm water therapy pool and screened porches, according to plans submitted to the city.

The property would be owned by a for-profit joint venture between Milwaukee-based Boldt Companies and Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based RNT Development LLC/New Perspectives Senior Living. New Perspective would manage the senior living community.

New Perspective operates 21 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, including seven in Wisconsin. The Waukesha facility would employ 80 people, according to plans submitted to the city.

 

New Perspective Senior Living and Boldt Companies are planning a $30 million, 128-unit senior housing project in Waukesha.

Rendering by Tushie Montgomery Architects

The development, to be called New Perspective Waukesha, would be located on a 5.7-acre site at the southeast corner of East Broadway and Les Paul Parkway.

Plans call for 92 independent living and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Offering three types of apartments has become an industry standard as many older adults have preferred an “aging in place,” model.

New Perspective and Boldt have submitted their plans to the Waukesha Plan Commission. They will consider the proposal Wednesday.

If approved, construction could begin in November. The project would take about 18 months to complete.

New Perspective Waukesha would be a three-story, 155,544-square-foot building with underground parking.

Like many new senior living communities, residents would be offered a wide array of amenities. In Waukesha, this would include an upscale bistro, a tin-ceiling pub with a daily happy hour, a state-of-the art wellness center, warm water therapy pool and screened porches, according to plans submitted to the city.

The property would be owned by a for-profit joint venture between Milwaukee-based Boldt Companies and Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based RNT Development LLC/New Perspectives Senior Living. New Perspective would manage the senior living community.

New Perspective operates 21 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, including seven in Wisconsin. The Waukesha facility would employ 80 people, according to plans submitted to the city.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am