$30 million senior living complex planned for Waukesha

New Perspective Senior Living and Boldt Companies are planning a $30 million, 128-unit senior housing project in Waukesha.

The development, to be called New Perspective Waukesha, would be located on a 5.7-acre site at the southeast corner of East Broadway and Les Paul Parkway.

Plans call for 92 independent living and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Offering three types of apartments has become an industry standard as many older adults have preferred an “aging in place,” model.

New Perspective and Boldt have submitted their plans to the Waukesha Plan Commission. They will consider the proposal Wednesday.

If approved, construction could begin in November. The project would take about 18 months to complete.

New Perspective Waukesha would be a three-story, 155,544-square-foot building with underground parking.

Like many new senior living communities, residents would be offered a wide array of amenities. In Waukesha, this would include an upscale bistro, a tin-ceiling pub with a daily happy hour, a state-of-the art wellness center, warm water therapy pool and screened porches, according to plans submitted to the city.

The property would be owned by a for-profit joint venture between Milwaukee-based Boldt Companies and Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based RNT Development LLC/New Perspectives Senior Living. New Perspective would manage the senior living community.

New Perspective operates 21 senior living communities throughout the Midwest, including seven in Wisconsin. The Waukesha facility would employ 80 people, according to plans submitted to the city.